Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state-led G5 group have failed to fulfil their vow of naming their preferred presidential candidate in January

Wike on December 22, during the commissioning of a project in Port Harcourt, said the group would name their preferred presidential candidate in January

Tuesday was the last day of January and nothing came out from the governors who have vowed not to take part in Atiku's campaign until the southern bloc of the PDP gets fairness and equity treatment in the party's hierarchy

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state and the other 4 aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to fulfil their promise to Nigerians by naming their preferred presidential candidate.

The G5 also known as Integrity Group include Wike; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Benue, Samuel Ortom.

Has Wike, and other G5 governors of PDP named their preferred presidential candidate?

They have vowed to distance themselves from the campaign of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Since the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP, the party has been plunged into crisis where the governors are asking Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman to give space for the southern leadership in the name of fairness and equity.

Wike and his group have insisted that the national chairman and presidential candidate of the PDP cannot come from the same region, based on the party's constitution.

There have been a series of meetings between the G5 and the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

On Thursday, December 22, Wike, who is the chairman of the group, disclosed that their preferred presidential candidate will be named in January, but none of them did on Tuesday, January 31.

Wike made the vow at the commissioning of a project in Port Harcourt, declaring that he would not only tell his people whom to vote for but will also campaign for his preferred presidential candidate throughout the country, adding that "nothing will happen."

