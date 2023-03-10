The Lagos state police command has issued a fresh update on the suspects arrested for illegally possessing permanent voter cards (PVCs) and diversion of sensitive materials at the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

As reported by PM news, the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that four out of over 20 suspects arrested had been handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

The Lagos state police command disclosed that all suspects arrested for unlawful possession of PVCs have been arraigned in court. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

Hundeyin revealed that these suspects, which include two males and two females, were handed over to the electoral commission on Friday, March 10.

He further disclosed that two other suspects were also found guilty of possessing firearms on election day, violating the electoral and criminal acts.

The two suspects were identified as Joseph Agada and Animashaun Kabiru, who were all arraigned in court for prosecution alongside other suspects on Friday.

