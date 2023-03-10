The verdict ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (IENC) to allow two Nigerians to vote without their Permanent Voter Cards will be appealed

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to the chairman of INEC Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure

Yakubu's CPS said the commission received the court judgement on Thursday, March 9, and would take the necessary legal steps to appeal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will appeal a court order mandating the electoral body to all two Nigerians vote using their Temporary Voter Cards (TVC).

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission had already been served with a copy of the court's judgement, the Cable reports

INEC has said it will appeal a court order mandating the commission to allow two Nigerians to vote with their TVCs. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

He said that INEC is taking necessary and immediate steps to appeal the court's judgement over using TVC for voting purposes.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC)>

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.”

Oyekanmi's reaction follows a judgement by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, March 9.

Egwuatu, in the court's judgement, ordered that two Nigerians - Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell - be allowed to use their TVCs in the absence of the PVCs.

The decision followed a hearing on a suit by Olusegun and Allwell asking the court to compel the defendant, INEC, to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their temporary voter cards issued by the defendant.

Elections: INEC finally opens up on IReV glitches, functionality of BVAS, reveals fresh position

On Wednesday night, March 8, the Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the forthcoming gubernatorial election by one week.

The commission has also cleared the air regarding the technical issue surrounding the Results Viewing Portal IReV.

INEC, in a new statement, disclosed that the IReV glitches did not impact the functionality of the BVAS in the just concluded presidential election.

Revealed: Why INEC Did Not Issue Certificates of Return to Majority Leader, Ex-Governor’s Son Adefarati

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 8, issued certificates of return to the elected House of Representatives members.

Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral commission chairman, presented the certificates to the February 25 House of Reps election winners at the national collation centre in Abuja.

But Adegboyega Adefarati, the winner of the Akoko South-West Federal Constituency in Ondo and son of the former governor of the state, was not among those that received certificates of return.

Source: Legit.ng