INEC has reacted to claims that the glitches experienced in uploading results of the Saturday, February 25, elections were man-made

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu's chief press secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, dismissed the insinuation that the difficulty was caused by the transfer of ICT ex-boss, Chidi Nwafor

Oyekanmi categorically stated that even without the transfer of Nwafor, what was witnessed last Saturday could have still happened

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied that the transfer of the former director of ICT, Chidi Nwafor, had anything to do with the difficulty in uploading of results of the Saturday, February 25, elections.

INEC, on Thursday, March 9, stated that the unfounded claim is aimed at misleading Nigerians and discrediting the commission, PM News reports.

INEC denied claims that the glitches were man-made

Source: Original

This was specifically stated in Abuja on Thursday by Professor Mahmood Yakubu's chief press secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who was responding to insinuations that the transfer of Nwafor caused the glitches experienced with the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Oyekanmi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“First, the IReV and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) are two separate entities, and they are independent of each other.

“The relationship between the two is that the BVAS is used to transmit the picture of Form EC8A, which is the Polling Unit Result Sheet in PDF format, as well as the Voters’ Accreditation Data to the IREV.

“Therefore, the glitches suffered by the IReV for some hours on Feb. 25 could not have affected the functionality of the BVAS, which in any case, performed its duty excellently on election day.

“There’s also a provision for the BVAS to transmit the Polling Unit (PU) results in offline mode if there is no network at the polling unit at the time of the activity.”

In his opinion, Oyekanmi believes that the glitches could still have occurred even without Nwafor's transfer.

He added:

“Recently, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter had serious glitches that prevented many people, including me, from using those applications for many hours.

“But eventually, the respective companies surmounted the challenges.

“Now, would you say that the glitches occurred just because one Engineer resigned from or was transferred within the company? Of course not.”

Appeal court gives judgement on INEC’s request to reconfigure BVAS

The Court of Appeal in Abuja approved INEC's application to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the 2023 presidential election.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh gave the ruling on Wednesday, March 8.

The panel explained that the reconfiguration was to enable the electoral body to conduct the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng