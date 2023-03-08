Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, is present at the Court of Appeal in Abuja to observe the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) case involving his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja fixed today, Wednesday, Mach 8, to deliver a ruling on the application by INEC to be allowed to reconfigure BVAS it used for the presidential election.

However, Labour Party wants the court to allow it to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the poll as it seeks to challenge President-elect Bola Tinubu's victory in court.

A three-member panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh will deliver judgments on the applications filed by the LP and INEC.

What is the argument of LP and Peter Obi?

Counsel for Obi, Onyechi Ikpeazu, argued in court that the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, which represented the actual results from polling units.

Ikpeazu prayed the court to allow them to conduct a physical inspection of all the BVAS that was used for the presidential election as this is to ensure that the evidence is preserved before the BVAS are reconfigured by INEC.

He added that if they are wiped out, it will affect the substance of the case.

INEC's lawyer objects

Counsel for INEC, Tanimu Inuwa, however, urged the court to refuse the application filed by the Labour Party.

According to him, granting the request by Obi and the LP would affect its preparations for the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections, Channels TV reported.

Note: This story is developing.

