FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to destroy evidence contained in the BIVAS machine under the guise of reconfiguration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Debo Ologunagba, the party's spokesman, made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja, late on Tuesday, March 7.

He said the press conference was organised to "alert Nigerians and the International Community of the atrocious move by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to destroy and erase evidence of its intolerable rigging of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election."

The PDP spokesman added:

“Late yesterday at 10: 10 pm, INEC in a desperate move to prevent our Party and Candidate from obtaining necessary evidence as Ordered by the Court, filed a motion requesting that it be allowed to reconfigure the BVAS machines and wipe out relevant information that our Party and Candidate require to prosecute our case at the Presidential Election Tribunal."

“This reprehensible action by INEC to frustrate the desire of Nigerians to get redress through the court is a clear recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the Commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country.”

He further accused the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of superintending over the manipulation of the results of the presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ologunagba said the INEC boss hurriedly announced a winner in spite of widespread outcry and complaints over numerous evidence of malpractices and violation of several provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by INEC and its officials.

INEC in a panic mode following PDP's legal move - Ologunagba

Ologunagba claimed that INEC went to court to seek an order to reconfigure BVAS after the PDP approached the court and obtained an order directing the electoral body to grant the party access to the election materials used in the poll.

The PDP spokesman further alleged that the court order jolted INEC into panic mode which led the election management body to rush to court to file a motion requesting the court to allow it to reconfigure the BVAS devices with the view to erasing the information contained therein.

He said the move by INEC only points to the impunity and culpability of the commission with regard to the reported manipulations and alteration of results to deny the PDP its victory at the presidential election.

“Why is INEC panicky and desperate to erase the data in the BVAS if not that they contain evidence of malpractices and its culpability in the election?” Ologunagba queried

Source: Legit.ng