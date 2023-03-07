The Lagos state gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Virvour, is fast becoming the people's favourite as the elections approach in a few days.

Like his principal, Peter Obi, Rhodes-Virvour seeks to cause a double upset for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the gubernatorial polls.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Virvour has been tipped to end the reign of APC in Lagos state at the forthcoming gubernatorial polls slated for Saturday, March 11. Photo: Gbadebo Rhodes-Virvour

Netizens, on Tuesday, March 7, reeled out their thoughts and reaction over the candidacy of Rhodes-Virvour after his campaign rally in the Lagos market.

Reacting to Rhodes-Vivour's candidacy, the chief spokesperson of the Labour Party, Dr Yunusa Tanko, described him as a true son of the soil and not a bast*rd.

He said:

"No be Omo ale na Omo Eko Pataki

"Vote Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) as Governor of Lagos State.

"Labour Party all the way."

Judith Akatugba said:

"APC is propagating hate politics with the devilish lies they wasted their time propagating that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is IPOB. A very unethical set of pple without human dignity.

"See pics showing you the rich heritage of GRV and his ancestry.

"Is intermarriage unlawful??."

@UncleCCA said:

"APC couldn’t focus on issue based campaign but deployed intimidation, bigotry, xenophobia, and calumny.

"It’s a big shame that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has to deal with these shameless pigs.

"APC is a demonic party."

Rhodes-Virvour has reportedly stroked fear into the camp of the APC as the incumbent seat of Governor Sanwo Olu is threatened by the sudden rise of the Labour Party bannerman.

Similarly, Rhodes-Virvour will confidently head into the Lagos state gubernatorial polls as he's set to replicate the party's feat at the presidential election, where the ruling party lost to the Labour Party.

