The police in Kano have sent a strong message to troublemakers following clashes among party supporters in the state

According to the Force in the state, some politicians are allegedly planning to import thugs to disrupt election activities on Saturday, March 11

This development has heightened the fear of election violence and residents in the state are seriously concerned about their voting pattern this Saturday

There is tension among residents of Kano State following a rise in clashes among party supporters, Ahead of Saturday, March 11, gubernatorial poll.

The State Police Command has already raised an alarm saying it had received intelligence that some politicians are planning to import thugs into the state to disrupt the gubernatorial and state assembly elections this Saturday, March 11.

Palpable tension has enveloped Kano following the move of some politicians ahead of the March 11 election. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Police raise fresh alarm

This alarm and the accusation and counter-accusation by leading political parties in the state have further heightened fear of election violence in the state, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, in a statement on Monday, March 6, through the spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa, warned: “all thugs, mischief makers and miscreants to stay clear of the state as the command will not relent in its effort at dealing decisively with troublemakers.”

