The Rivers state gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, says she has all it takes to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Siminalayi Fubara as the ruling party in the state.

She made this known on Sunday, March 5, during a live telecast monitored by Daily Trust newspaper.

Beatrice Itubo stated that Labour Party will replicate its remarkable feat at the presidential polls in the gubernatorial polls. Photo: Comr. Chief Mrs. Beatrice Itubo

Itubo revealed she is willing to go tow-to-toe with Governor Nyesom Wike and his influence in the PDP and the state.

She noted that the mantra of the Labour Party remains equity, fairness, justice and fair play to all.

Itubo said:

“We are so tired of these old politicians in these big parties recycling themselves over the years and we have not seen any change.

“So, we have come now as Rivers people to identify with the Labour Party because we have a new breed of people that are coming up with new ideas to think out of the box to see how we can bring Rivers State and put it in the right place in the map of Nigeria.

“Though we have not held political offices, we have held other offices where we have excelled and Rivers people have confidence in us to lead the state. So, we are optimistic."

She stated that the Labour Party would perform as great as it did at the presidential polls.

Itubo likened herself to 'Deborah' in the Bible, stating that she is God sent and the chosen one who will liberate the River state residents.

She said:

“What happened on the 25th of March will replicate itself on the 11th [of March] because Labour Party won overwhelmingly. We had more than 85 per cent of the votes cast.

“A woman has never ruled River State all this while and this is the right time. Even in the bible, when things become so difficult, God always uses women to come to the rescue."

