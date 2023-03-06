The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in Cross River state, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba, has reportedly endorsed the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Yala-1 state constituency, Brian Odey, saying that they are in alliance.

Eba, according to Nigerian Tribune, said as far as he is concerned, the Obidients of the Labour Party “pursued the same goal as the APC, which was bringing the presidency to the South”.

The APC chairman, however, said he doesn’t know any gubernatorial candidate contesting on the platform of the Labour Party in the state.

Brian Odey reacts to APC chairman's endorsement

Reacting, Odey said he is happy with the APC chairman's open endorsement of his political ambition.

He explained that the APC does not have a candidate for the state assembly seat, noting that " it’s not a bad thing for them to endorse me."

“I am very happy for a national party like the APC to endorse me, and I want to assure the party, that Yala local government will be delivered to them," he was quoted to have said.

“I want this great party (APC) to support me with all the things I Will use and work. APC doesn’t have a candidate running for that position, so it’s not a bad thing for them to endorse me."

Labour Party reacts

Contrary to Odey's stance, the Cross River state chapter of the Labour Party condemned the alliance between APC and their candidate.

The LP's spokesman in the state, Lekan Ofem, warned that their gubernatorial candidate, Ogar Osim, is very much in the race and that the alliance with the APC should be disregarded.

“The endorsement of Labour Party candidate for Yala-1 has no affiliation with Labour Party Cross River state structure, and LP Cross River state disassociates itself from the arrangement,” Ofem warned.

Source: Legit.ng