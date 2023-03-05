Needless to say or argue, the outgoing governor of Rivers, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has a stake in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the oil-rich state.

More than anything else, Wike wants his anointed candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to emerge victorious in the Saturday, March 11, election to continue his legacies in Rivers.

And with Wike still in charge at Rivers Government House, certain factors will most likely bring about victory for Siminalayi in the much-talked-about poll.

Wike's legacies will work for Siminalayi (Photo: Sir Siminalayi Fubara)

Legit.ng in this piece x-rays some of these factors which are expected to favour the PDP in Rivers after its defeat during the last presidential election:

Wike's achievements

Nicknamed Mr. Projects for good and obvious reasons, Wike has started and concluded numerous legacy projects throughout the state, a fact that very well portrays him as a guru in grassroots politics.

Even more, Wike's many infrastructural projects have endeared him to the hearts of Rivers peoples both in rural and urban areas.

Incumbency factor

A general fact in Nigerian politics is that it is almost impossible and more than herculean to defeat a candidate in a state who has the full backing of a seating governor and Wike is not an exception in this regard.

This factor for Siminalayi is also linked to the truth that Rivers has been dominated by the PDP in all spheres of power, aside from the fact that a great percentage of the people will like to see Wike's legacies relieved under Siminalayi's administration.

Wike's broken ties with APC, Labour Party

Days after the presidential election which produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, Wike made it clear that he has broken whatever pact he and some of his colleagues in the PDP G-5 has with the ruling party and the Labour Party.

During the commissioning of some projects in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, Wike on Friday, March 3, declared:

“On the 11th of March, close your eyes, don’t ask, everything you press must be the umbrella. There is no relationship with anybody again.

"The only relationship we have on the 11th of March is the umbrella. Don’t hear any grammar again. The only grammar you can hear now is the umbrella, nothing like a broom. Broom ended last Saturday. Labour ended last Saturday. What will reign now is an umbrella.”

Wike can say this because he is the leader of the PDP in Rivers and as such calls the shots and pulls the strings of members' hearts.

Rivers APC members to Wike: We'll reciprocate your support for Tinubu during guber polls

Some members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have attributed the victory of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers state to the contribution of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The members of the PCC also said they would support Wike’s preferred governorship candidate, Siminialaye Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the governor’s support during the presidential polls.

The PCC said Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential polls, noting that with the governor’s efforts, their candidate secured up to 25% vote, which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

