Nigerians have been assured that the administration of Bola Tinubu will be fair to all citizens across the globe

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress himself on Thursday, March 2

According to Tinubu, he will remain committed to uniting Nigerians across party, religious and all divides

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running from his first day in office in order to deliver on his campaign promises.

Tinubu also said that his promise to run a fair and inclusive administration that would unite all Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the media officer of the president-elect, Tinubu said this on Thursday, March 2, in Abuja when he received members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were on a congratulatory visit to his residence in Abuja.

His words:

"It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice and fairness. It is going to be hard work from the day and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people."

Drawing attention to the rigours of the campaign, Tinubu said he ran a tough campaign anchored on issues right from his bid for the APC's ticket.

He added:

"We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary we were transparent. We were committed to our ideals. We promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians."

The President-elect also restated his commitment to uniting the country promising to be president for all.

He said:

"I am committed to uniting the country. Definitely in any contest, particularly democratic contest, there must be losers and winners."

Tinubu said he felt a fresh weight of responsibility after collecting his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, promising to commit his victory to unite Nigeria.

He thanked the party leadership for showing commitment and courage in leading the party to victory despite all the odds.

In his earlier remarks, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu said though transition elections are always tough for ruling parties, the victory of the APC was long foreseen.

He said the APC NWC came to identify with Asiwaju Tinubu and congratulate him on his victory.

During the visit, Adamu directed other members of the NWC to offer special prayers of gratitude to God for the party’s success which he described as hard-fought.

