Barely seven days before the conduct of the governorship election in Lagos, the Igbo communities in the state have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Legit.ng reports that the Igbo groups declared their support for Adediran, popularly called Jandor on Saturday, March 4, in the Isholo area of the state.

Igbo communities in Lagos have supported the candidate of the PDP, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Source: Original

Jandor will face the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection at the poll on Saturday, March 11.

At the event, Jandor said he would defeat Governor Sanwo-Olu at the poll.

He commended the Igbo communities for their unflinching support towards the actualization of his governorship ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adediran said:

"I am congratulating Ndigbo, this is to tell you that the battle is of the Lord, it is beyond physical. By this next week Sunday, we will be celebrating our victory."

He alleged that the ruling government encourages thuggery and hooliganism, adding that his government would put an end to it.

Jandor said:

"By next week, we will put an end to the government that promotes thuggery and hooliganism. Don't make any mistake, vote for me, I am ready to protect it. If the iron meets iron, one will bend.

"Jandor will deploy both conventional and unconventional security on the election day."

The governorship hopeful, however, urged the people not to be discouraged by the party's loss at the presidential election, saying that it won't affect his success at the poll.

He said the contribution of Igbo people at Alaba, Ladipo and other major markets contributed immensely to the success recorded by the state today.

Adediran noted:

"When we were going up and down for our presidential campaign, the Igbo people told us that they would vote for their brother Peter Obi but promised to support me during the governorship poll.

"You have made your choice and a bold statement during the presidential election but now it is time to give your support to me. I believe you will vote for me. When Ladipo was on fire, I was the only politician who visited the place before the election period."

Jandor further stated that the forthcoming election is about the emancipation of Lagosians from the supposed bondage of the lord of Bourdillon.

He noted:

"The battle before us is to vote en-masse and we should know that when others rely on godfather, Jandor relies on Almighty God and He will hear our cries."

He promised that Ndigbo would have a large share in his government because he believe in their abilities.

"Igbo will have a large share in my government. We are going to do it together because I don't have a godfather. Arewa people will also be accommodated.

"Jandor is the owner of Lagos in the first order and we will encourage everything that will bring prosperity to our state."

He quickly added that last week's election in Lagos was for Peter Obi and not the candidates who won the election.

The PDP candidate added that Peter Obi won't be on the ballot next week, urging the people not to make the stake of voting for another candidate apart from him.

Lagos guber: LP candidate confirms alliance talks with PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), confirmed talks with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

It was reported that Rhodes-Vivour told his supporters in the Lekki area of Lagos that discussing with the PDP became necessary to forge a common front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship contest.

According to GRV, the APC government has mismanaged the state’s resources; hence, he is in the race to give back to e people what belongs to them.

Source: Legit.ng