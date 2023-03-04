Labour Party and PDP may merge ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said he is already in talks with the PDP

The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos is Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lekki - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), has confirmed talks with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Guardian reports that Rhodes-Vivour told his supporters in the Lekki area of Lagos that discussing with the PDP became necessary to forge a common front against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship contest.

Rhodes-Vivour said the most important thing is to kick-out the APC in Lagos state. Photo credit: @GRVlagos

Source: Facebook

According to GRV, the APC government has mismanaged the state’s resources; hence, he is in the race to give back to e people what belongs to them.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are talking to the owner of the structure of PDP. We will align with them in the coming days to ensure we take Lagos to the next level.”

Rhodes-Vivour: As governor, I will fix the ‘agbero’ problem in Lagos

In a related development, Rhodes-Vivour said he would address the security concerns in the state by empowering and upskilling touts, popularly knowns as ‘agberos’, in Lagos.

The Cable quoted him as saying:

“We are going to fix the agbero situation across the state. This has become a real issue; we need Lagos to become a 24-hour city, and security is essential to make that happen.”

Rhodes-Vivour bemoans violence against LP members during presidential election

Earlier, Rhodes-Vivour condemned what he called “the massive violence” unleashed on LP supporters in many parts of the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said LP supporters were attacked in Ikate, Surulere, Sangotedo, Aguda, Oshodi, and several areas in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He, however, expressed satisfaction about the party’s performance in most polling units in the state and urged voters to replicate the same during the governorship election.

Non-indigenes panic over possible attacks by APC thugs in Lagos

Meanwhile, following the announcement of LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the winner of the presidential election in Lagos, there was tension and panic all over the state, especially among non-indigenes.

This followed threats by supporters of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on social media that they would deal with Igbos for voting against their benefactor.

Following the threat, there have been pockets of attacks or attempted attacks on some business areas dominated by the Igbos.

Source: Legit.ng