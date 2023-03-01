Presidency: Names, Results of States Atiku Defeated Tinubu, Obi
The 2023 presidential election has been concluded, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the poll.
Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the first runner-up in the election, defeating Tinubu and the rival behind him, Peter Obi, the torchbearer of the Labour Party in the election.
The former vice president stood shoulder to shoulder with the winner of the election, Bola Tinubu, as he won the same 12 states with him.
Atiku had polled 6,984,520 votes to become first runner-up behind Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 8,794,726 votes to emerge winner of the election.
The PDP, Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had called for the cancellation of the election during the collation and counting, in which Tinubu was already taking the lead, but the electoral body continued with its job.
Below is the list of states Atiku defeated Tinubu and Obi in the election.
|State
|Number Votes
|Taraba
|189,017
|Sokoto
|288,679
|Kebbi
|285,175
|Kaduna
|554,360
|Bayelsa
|68,818
|Bauchi
|426,607
|Akwa Ibom
|214,012
|Katsina
|489,045
|Adamawa
|417,611
|Gomber
|319,123
|Yobe
|198,567
|Osun
|354,366
