The 2023 presidential election has been concluded, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the poll.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the first runner-up in the election, defeating Tinubu and the rival behind him, Peter Obi, the torchbearer of the Labour Party in the election.

The former vice president stood shoulder to shoulder with the winner of the election, Bola Tinubu, as he won the same 12 states with him.

Atiku had polled 6,984,520 votes to become first runner-up behind Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 8,794,726 votes to emerge winner of the election.

The PDP, Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had called for the cancellation of the election during the collation and counting, in which Tinubu was already taking the lead, but the electoral body continued with its job.

Below is the list of states Atiku defeated Tinubu and Obi in the election.

State Number Votes Taraba 189,017 Sokoto 288,679 Kebbi 285,175 Kaduna 554,360 Bayelsa 68,818 Bauchi 426,607 Akwa Ibom 214,012 Katsina 489,045 Adamawa 417,611 Gomber 319,123 Yobe 198,567

Osun 354,366

Source: Legit.ng