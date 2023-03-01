An umbrella body for all sociocultural youth groups from across Yoruba land, Odua Youth Democratic Congress (OYDC) has condemned in strong terms the call by a spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign organization, Femi Fani Kayode, for the arrest of the senior pastor of Dunamis Church, Dr Paul Enenche.

The group said Fani-Kayode's call was unacceptable, disrespectful and insulting.

The Odua Youth Democratic Congress (OYDC) described the APC chieftain as a fraudster, a lousy and inconsistent person. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

Recall that FFK has called for the arrest of Dr Paul Enenche, a PDP presidential campaign organization spokesperson, Sen. Dino Melaye and Ovation Magazine publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, for allegedly attempting to heat the polity through their utterances.

Reacting via a statement signed by its President, Olufemi Agboola, and General Secretary, Kehinde Olanikan, OYDC described the former Aviation Minister as "a drug addict, crumb eater, an a$$ licker, a serial divorcee, fraudster, a lousy and inconsistent fellow" who has no moral rights to call for the arrest of anybody over anything, especially Dr Paul Enenche who has done no wrong other than speaking truth to power.

The statement partly reads:

"OYDC understands that FFK, apart from being used for political thuggery and a propaganda machine in the hands of politicians, has no political relevance and character, and cannot be taken seriously.

"FFK should know that he and Pastor Paul Enenche have no meeting point; while he serves as a 'yes man' to people in power, to continue to feed and fund his ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyle, Dr. Enenche is a fulfilled man, a trained medical doctor and successful clergy man who has always stood for what is right, and not an errand boy to anybody.

"FFK should be warned to desist from further attacks on the person of Dr Enenche as OYC will not hesitate to march him word-for-word and action-for-action. OYC will resist any attempt by agents of the government to arrest or harass Enenche, a callous and unreasonable call, because of his brave stand against injustice, corruption and attempt by a few to thwart the collective will of Nigerians.

"OYDC stands strongly with Dr. Paul Enenche and will react appropriately should anything untoward happen to him. Nobody can gag anybody in the country as the freedom of expression of all Nigerians is enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria. The clergyman hasn't said or done anything to warrant a call for his arrest.

"FFK should go and face EFCC, DSS and the police that keep arresting and interrogating him over allegations of fraud, money laundering, false alarm and treason, and leave Pastor Paul Enenche alone. He should be more concerned with rebuilding his battered and shattered image and not engaging in a needless fight that he has no strength to fight."

Source: Legit.ng