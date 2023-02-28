The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the senatorial seats in Kaduna, the state government, by Nasir El-Rufai, a prominent figure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sunday Katung, a former member of the House of Representatives, won the Kaduna-South senatorial district seat, Channels Television reported.

Katung of the PDP polled a total of 138,246 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Auta of the Labour Party, who scored 101,479 votes.

Bulus Audu and Mechaiah Tokwak, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who garnered 77,758 and 8,140.

In the Kaduna North Senatorial District, the PDP candidate, Khalid Ibrahim-Mustapha emerged winner after polling a total of 250,026 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Suleiman Abdu- Kwari of the APC who scored 190,008 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Saleh Ado of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, also announced that Usman Bawa of NNPP scored 28,511 to come third, while Sidi Ibrahim Bamalli of the Labour Party polled 28,418 votes to clinch the fourth position.

Lawal Usman of the PDP also won the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat. He scored a total of 250,066 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress who got 182,035 votes.

In the other results, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Ibrahim Muhammad Sani polled 87, 510 while Umar Ahmad Tijjani of the NNPP polled 24,395 votes.

