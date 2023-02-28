The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured victory in Kogi state.

This development was made known by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which declared the former Lagos state governor winner of the presidential polls in Kogi state.

Tinubu polled 240,751 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, who got 145,104 votes. Photo: Yahaya Bello

As reported by Daily Trust, the INEC returning officer, Professor Wahab Egbenwole, on Tuesday, February 25, declared Tinubu winner after polling 240,751votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, who got 145,104 votes.

Also, he said the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, came third with 56,217 votes.

He added that out of 484,884 voters who were accredited for the election in the state, 476,038 cast their votes, and that 456,790 votes were recorded as valid votes while 19,248 votes were rejected in the process.

Tinubu won in 15 local governments: Mopa/Muro, Kogi, Kabba Bunu, Ijumu, Igala/ Mela and Yagba West, Olamaboro, Ofu ,Yagba East, Dekina, Ankpa, including Lokoja, Okene and dah and Ajaokuta, While Atiku won in six local governments of the state: Ogori Magogo, Adavi, Bassa, Ibaji, Okehi and Omala.

