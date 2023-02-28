Hoodlums have allegedly attacked traders in some parts of Lagos across Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, armed thugs invaded markets and attacked traders at Ladipo Market, Balogun Market and Ebute-Ero Market.

The Lagos state police command said the alleged attack on traders in some Lagos markets by armed thugs were false. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: UGC

It was gathered that the invasion transpired at about 10 am and began to chase out traders and shop owners from their space and tents.

Some traders were reportedly injured during the chase, while others scampered for safety.

Giving an account of the incident, James Onwuaman, a trader and a victim of the attack, revealed that he and his colleagues received threats a day before the incident warning them to keep off from the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Similarly, another trader, Benjamin, said he and his colleagues were sitting and watching how events of the day would unfold as the hoodlums denied them access to their places of business.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command has debunked the allegations as false and lacking facts.

The state command spokesperson, Benjamin, said:

“The traders agreed to close shops on Sunday and Monday. The thugs only came to enforce the agreement.”

Source: Legit.ng