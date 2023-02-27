The presidential candidate of the Labour Party,Peter Obi, is leading other presidential candidates with the highest number of votes cast in Plateau State.

From the results so far announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission Collation centre in Jos, the Labour Party candidate won in 11 out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

Plateau state where Peter Obi is leading is being governed by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Photo: Peter Obi

While the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, won in two LGAs, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar won in only one LGA.

As at the time of fling this report, results from two local government areas were still being awaited.

See full result released so far

Langtang North LGA

LP 21,590

APC 8,706

PDP17,751

Mangu LGA

LP 39,387

APC 22,692

PDP 27,013

Bassa LGA

LP 28,226

APC 16,007

PDP 11,306

Bokkos

LP 32,581

APC 10,858

PDP 8569

Jos East LGA

LP 6392

APC 6348

PDP 5844

Riyom LGA

LP 15,171

APC 6,936

PDP 8,181

Mikang LGA

LP 7,201

APC 60,44

PDP 7,211

Langtang South LGA

LP 6,045

APC 7,478

PDP12,467

Pankshin LGA

LP 25,450

APC 11,019

PDP 12,225

Wase LGA

LP 6080

APC 28,675

PDP 23,049

Shendam LGA

LP 25,825

APC 17,132

PDP 8,444

Kanam LGA

LP 4769

APC 41,186

PDP 24,843

Jos South LGA

LP 112,874 11

APC 15,985

PDP 13,803

Barkin Ladi LGA

LP 32,489

APC 12,514

PDP 9,073

