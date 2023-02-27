Tension Erupts As Obi Leads in APC-Controlled Northern State Wins 11 LGAs
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party,Peter Obi, is leading other presidential candidates with the highest number of votes cast in Plateau State.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
From the results so far announced at the Independent National Electoral Commission Collation centre in Jos, the Labour Party candidate won in 11 out of the 17 local government areas of the state.
While the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, won in two LGAs, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar won in only one LGA.
As at the time of fling this report, results from two local government areas were still being awaited.
See full result released so far
Langtang North LGA
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
LP 21,590
APC 8,706
PDP17,751
Mangu LGA
LP 39,387
APC 22,692
PDP 27,013
Bassa LGA
LP 28,226
APC 16,007
PDP 11,306
Bokkos
LP 32,581
APC 10,858
PDP 8569
Jos East LGA
LP 6392
APC 6348
PDP 5844
Riyom LGA
LP 15,171
APC 6,936
PDP 8,181
Mikang LGA
LP 7,201
APC 60,44
PDP 7,211
Langtang South LGA
LP 6,045
APC 7,478
PDP12,467
Pankshin LGA
LP 25,450
APC 11,019
PDP 12,225
Wase LGA
LP 6080
APC 28,675
PDP 23,049
Shendam LGA
LP 25,825
APC 17,132
PDP 8,444
Kanam LGA
LP 4769
APC 41,186
PDP 24,843
Jos South LGA
LP 112,874 11
APC 15,985
PDP 13,803
Barkin Ladi LGA
LP 32,489
APC 12,514
PDP 9,073
Source: Legit.ng