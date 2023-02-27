Peter Obi, the presidential torchbearer of the Labour Party, is taking the lead in Benue state in counting votes in the ongoing presidential election results.

According to tweet by The Cable on Twitter, Obi has won 9 of the 14 local governments in Benue state, while Bola Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is trailing him.

The poll is followed by Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the result, Obi is leading with 190,347, while Tinubu of the APC garnered 169,951, and Atiku of the PDP got 190,347.

See details:

APC - 169,951

LP - 190,347

NNPP - 1,48

PDP - 59,615

Source: Legit.ng