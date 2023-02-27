The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in his home state of Adamawa.

This development was confirmed by state INEC collation officer Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele at the state collation centre in Yola on Monday, February 27.

Atiku Abubakar won 20 local government out of the 21 local government in the state to get a commanding victory ahead of his counterparts. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

According to Prof Mele, Atiku scored 417,000 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, scored 182,881, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) got 105,648 votes.

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, the NNPP candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, scored 8,006 votes coming in fourth place.

Atiku won in 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state to defeat his rivals.

