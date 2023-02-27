The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Jigawa State, North-west Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, Muhammad Bashar, a professor, declared Mr Tinubu as winner with 421,390 votes at the state collation centre on Monday, Premium Times reported.

Tinubu gets major win in Jigawa, leads other Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Mr Bashar said he defeated the candidate of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who scored 386,587 votes.

Mr Tinubu won with a margin of 34,803

The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 98,234 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 1, 889

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Below are the presidential results from the 27 local government areas

Source: Legit.ng