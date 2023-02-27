The Peoples Democratic Party has won Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra Federal Constituency seat has continued to spring with surprises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Collation Officer (CO), Calistus Ubleble, declared in Obudu the PDP candidate, Mr. Peter Akpanke, winner.

PDP secures Reps seat in Governor Ben Ayade's state. Photo credit: Ukpapi Eddy

Source: Facebook

PDP leads APC with intriguing votes margin

He polled 36,576 to defeat his closest rival and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Rt. Hon Legor Idagbo, who scored 25,819.

It would be noted that Idagbo is Governpr Ben Ayade's preferred candidate, but unfortunately was defeated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the collation officer, the total number of votes cast is 69,896 out of 272,002 registered voters.

Idagbo is the incumbent member representing the federal constituency and was seeking a third term.

Source: Legit.ng