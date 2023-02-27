Breaking: Atiku takes early lead in Kaduna, beats Tinubu, Obi in 4 LGs

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has taken an early lead in Kaduna State after results for five local government areas were announced.

So far, results for Giwa, Kaura, Kajuru, Soba, and Makarfi local government areas have been announced at the INEC collation centre in the state with the PDP candidate securing more votes than others.

Across the five LGAs, Abubakar got 84,864 votes, close to 30,000 more votes than those of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. The APC candidate secured 58,441 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi got 42,297, while that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 13,596 votes.

See how they fared in each of the five LGAs below:

GIWA LGA:

APC 19,922

LP 565

NNPP 3,114

PDP 22,302

KAURA LGA:

APC 1847

LP 25,744

NNPP 320

PDP 7847

KAJURU LGA:

APC 3940

LP 14875

NNPP 1221

PDP 9253

SOBA LGA:

APC 18965

LP 354

NNPP 3722

PDP 23364

MAKARFI LGA:

APC 13,767

LP 759

NNPP 5,219

PDP 22098

APC 58,441

LP 42297

NNPP 13,596

PDP 84,864

The collation of the Presidential election results in Kaduna was then suspended until 9 am on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that

Source: Legit.ng