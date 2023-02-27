BREAKING: Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku in three Benue LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Benue State has announced the presidential election from five local government areas of the state.

The results were announced by returning officers of the local government areas respectively with due supervisor of the Collation Officer, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Farouk Kuta.

In the five local government areas already announced, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in three local governments, followed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate is leading in votes cast from the five local government areas so far announced having polled 44,139 followed by Labour Party which scored 40,871 and PDP 18,680

The results are as follows:

1. Tarka LGA

Reg. Voters: 54,537

Accredited voters: 19,188

Total valid votes: 18,669

Rejected votes: 511

APC- 13,640

LP- 2,038

PDP- 2,642

2. Buruku LGA

Reg. Voters 128,521

Accredited voters 42,760

Total valid votes 41,701

Rejected votes 1,059

APC- 20,248

LP- 13,466

PDP- 6,909

3. Ado LGA, 10 wards

Reg voters : 83,199

Accredited voters: 14,774

Total valid votes: 13829

Rejected votes: 724

Total vote cast: 14,553

APC- 2,271

APGA- 42

LP- 9,987

PDP- 1,107

4. APA LGA, 11 wards

Reg voters : 66,720

Accredited voters: 17,406

Total valid votes: 15,931

Rejected votes: 1,367

Total vote cast: 17,298

APC- 3,430

APGA- 608

LP- 7,421

NNPP- 191

PDP- 3,682

5. Obi LGA

Reg voters- 69,126

Accredited voters- 18,062

Valid voters- 17,178

Invalid votes- 884

Votes cast- 18,062

LP- 7,949

APC- 4,450

PDP- 4,340

Source: Legit.ng