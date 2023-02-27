BREAKING: Peter Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku in three Benue LGs
The Independent National Electoral Commission in Benue State has announced the presidential election from five local government areas of the state.
The results were announced by returning officers of the local government areas respectively with due supervisor of the Collation Officer, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Farouk Kuta.
In the five local government areas already announced, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, won in three local governments, followed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.
Meanwhile, the APC candidate is leading in votes cast from the five local government areas so far announced having polled 44,139 followed by Labour Party which scored 40,871 and PDP 18,680
The results are as follows:
1. Tarka LGA
Reg. Voters: 54,537
Accredited voters: 19,188
Total valid votes: 18,669
Rejected votes: 511
APC- 13,640
LP- 2,038
PDP- 2,642
2. Buruku LGA
Reg. Voters 128,521
Accredited voters 42,760
Total valid votes 41,701
Rejected votes 1,059
APC- 20,248
LP- 13,466
PDP- 6,909
3. Ado LGA, 10 wards
Reg voters : 83,199
Accredited voters: 14,774
Total valid votes: 13829
Rejected votes: 724
Total vote cast: 14,553
APC- 2,271
APGA- 42
LP- 9,987
PDP- 1,107
4. APA LGA, 11 wards
Reg voters : 66,720
Accredited voters: 17,406
Total valid votes: 15,931
Rejected votes: 1,367
Total vote cast: 17,298
APC- 3,430
APGA- 608
LP- 7,421
NNPP- 191
PDP- 3,682
5. Obi LGA
Reg voters- 69,126
Accredited voters- 18,062
Valid voters- 17,178
Invalid votes- 884
Votes cast- 18,062
LP- 7,949
APC- 4,450
PDP- 4,340
Source: Legit.ng