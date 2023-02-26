Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 20 of the 30 local governments in Osun state, while Bola Tinubu, the torchbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 10.

The presidential results were collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, February 26, at the collation centre in Abuja.

The results were announced by Professor Tolulope Ogunsola, the state collation officer, announced that the PDP garnered 354, 366 votes while APC polled 342,945.

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the state, got 23,283 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had 713 votes.

Local Government won by Atiku Abubakar

Obokun Oriade Atakumosa-East Atakumosa-West Ifelodun Egbedore Ilesa-East Ilesa-West Ifedayo Odo-Otin Ila Boluwaduro Irepodun Orolu Ede-North Ede-South Ife-South Ife-North Ola-Oluwa Ayedire

List of local governments won by Bola Tinubu

Boripe Osogbo Olorunda Ife-Central Iwo Ayedade Isokan Ejigbo Irewole Ife-East

Source: Legit.ng