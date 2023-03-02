All three senatorial seats available in Lagos state have been cleared by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

This development is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration.

At the Senate level the APC cleared all three senatorial seats in Lagos state and won 20 out of 24 House of Reps seats. Photo: NASS

Source: UGC

As reported by The Cable, the former deputy governor of Lagos state, Idiat Adebule, was declared by INEC as the winner of her senatorial district after polling 361,296 votes to emerge victorious against Segun Adewale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 248,653 votes.

Similarly, Senator Tokunbo Abiru also of the ruling party (APC) won the Lagos east senatorial district polling 178,646 votes against his rival Nicholas Adekunle who polled 80,249 votes under the flagship of the PDP.

Wasiu Eshinlokun, Lagos deputy speaker defeated PDP’s Gomez Adewale Francis to clinch the Lagos central senatorial district.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The APC also clinched 20 of the 24 house of representatives seats in Lagos, while the Labour Party (LP) took three seats and PDP managed to win one.

Source: Legit.ng