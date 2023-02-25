Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is happy to participate in the nation's most important event on Saturday February 25

Obasanjo performed his civic right at his polling unit 2, ward 11, Sokori in Abeokuta North LGA Ogun State

The nation's former leader score INEC's use of Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which aided the smooth process of the presidential election in the area

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has performed his civic responsibility.

Obasanjo voted at his polling unit 2, ward 11 situated inside Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State at about 10:40 am.

Obasanjo cast his votes in Ogun state.

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo, after voting hails use of BVAS

He said Nigeria was making progress in its electoral process with the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation, a report by The Nation confirmed.

Obasanjo, who arrived the polling unit around 10.25 am, noted the BVAS ensured the credibility, transparency and fairness of the election, Leadership report added.

He added an election is just the first leg of the process of enthroning quality leadership and governance in a country.

The nation's former leader expressed the hope that the BVAS would work seamlessly across the country.

2023 Presidency: PDP’s Bode George makes cryptic remark on who Buhari’s Successor will be

Similarly, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George voted at polling unit 002, Cameron Road, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He described the process as ‘better than the rubbish we have been doing before now’.

He hailed INEC for the BVAS initiative ‘which will ensure a transparent process’.

Buhari votes in Katsina, party, identity of candidate president voted for Revealed

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari and his family cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

Special assistant on digital communications to president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a statement shared on his Twitter Page on election day, February 25.

The tweet accompanied by photos and sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The President was so happy to have voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress, Bashir Ahmad added.

