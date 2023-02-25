On Election day, Saturday, February 25, PDP House of Representatives member has raised a fresh alarm

Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima. alleged that his life is in serious danger following an attempts by armed agents in in the state over his life

This development was made open to the public through a statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Collins Opurozor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concern over the life of one of candidate in Imo State.

This is as the PDP on Saturday, February 25, raised an alarm over what it described as the continued attempts by armed agents in the state to assassinate a member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta and Oru West federal constituency, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, The Punch reported.

PDP raises alarm over threat to life of Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima's life in Imo state. Photo credit: Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, PDP

Source: Facebook

Chima is also the PDP candidate for the constituency in today’s elections, Saturday, February 25.

A statement by the publicity secretary of PDP in Imo State, Collins Opurozor, said he had escaped assassination twice including on Friday night, February 24.

He said,

“Our party alerts Nigerians that in the last three days, our candidate has escaped by a whisker, two very brutal onslaughts targeted at his life.

“Till this moment, the attacks are yet to abate, as an armoured tank is still stationed in front of his residence and the terrorists are still operating unhindered. This is happening in Imo state on election day!

