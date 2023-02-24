Esther Bassey, the Calabar south local government area chairman in Cross River state, has died.

According to Daily Trust, the council boss died after attending a political meeting on the perfect strategies to deploy during the Saturday's presidential and national assembly election.

One of the aides to the deceased who commented on the incident disclosed that the late chairman, fondly referred to as the Queen of the south, was hale and healthy as of last night.

Accoring to the aide:

“She attended a series of meetings to prepare for tomorrow’s presidential election. She held some meetings yesterday close to the night.

“She showed no signs of exhaustions or sickness when she retired later in the evening”, one of the aides said.

The council boss was said to have passed on on Friday morning, February 24, in her sleep at about 4am.

Calabar is one of the strategic states in the south-south region of the country that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is hoping to retain and the Peoples Democratic Party is working to take over.

