An opposition party is making waves in Lagos state ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections

In Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency in the southwest state, the Young Progressive Party is benefitting from the infighting in PDP and APC

As Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday, February 25, it is expected that some of the so-called minor parties with popular candidates will do well

Lagos - The entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency in Lagos state decamped to the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The defectors say they made the decision due to their support for YPP House of Representatives candidate Peter Folajimi Buraimoh.

The influential chieftains of the PDP and APC say trust Buraimoh to deliver if elected. Photo credit: Lagos YPP

Source: Facebook

The decision was contained in a communique signed by the defectors and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, February 24.

A former chairman of the PDP, Ashiru George, led the defectors.

Giving reasons for their move, George said the decision was because of Buraimoh’s quality leadership in the constituency.

He said the parties adopted Buraimoh because he is the right man for the job.

His words

“We have seen how he carries out public outreach to orphanages, widows and students to ensure they are well. If we don’t support him now, when can we get it right again?

“From today, We have collapsed our party’s structure into YPP to support Buraimoh Folajimi Peter in the next elections.

“The YPP is well prepared for the upcoming elections, and only YPP can correct the mess that is going on in our constituency.”

