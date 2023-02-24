The EFCC is not relenting in its resolve to track and arrest vote-buyers during and before and during the general elections

To prove this, the commission on Friday, February 24, arrested a man with the sum of N32.4 million in Lagos

The commission is yet to reveal the identity of the man but instructed its operatives to be watchful and not to allow desperate politicians

Lagos - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized N32.4 million meant for vote buying in tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Added to the interception of the cash, EFCC operatives also arrested and detained the courier of the money without releasing details about his identity.

The development was confirmed to Vanguard on Friday, February 24, by the commission's head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

In a statement released on Friday by Uwujaren, it was disclosed that following the cash recovery, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC's chairman, has implored all personnel deployed for election monitoring to demonstrate courage and not allow themselves to be lured into undermining Nigeria's democracy during the polls.

Part of the statement read:

“Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission. Details of the number are available on EFCC social media platforms,” the commission said.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store. They can also reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng."

