Barely 48 hours before the conduct of the 2023 general election, the House of Representatives candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the six states of the southwest have unanimously endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their presidential candidate.

Legit.ng reports that the candidates took the decision on Thursday, February 23, at Raddison Blue hotel in Lagos.

Southwest SDP House of Reps candidates endorses Tinubu

Despite that the party's presidential candidate is contesting the forthcoming election, the candidates said that Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) possesses rare qualities his contenders don't have.

While addressing the press, the spokesperson for the Reps candidates, Arulogun Adebayo Taofeeq, who represents Ikorodu constituency 1, said Tinubu's antecedent stands him out of all contestants.

He said:

"We reached the decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the presidential candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, manifestos, and broad acceptance across the country.

"From the foregoing, there is no doubt that the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Kasshim Shettima combination stands head and shoulder above the rest.

"Our democratic history will be grossly incomplete if generous pages are not dedicated to Asiwaju's contribution to our democratic struggles and his landmark achievements as the governor of Lagos state."

Tinubu is a pure democrat

Arulogun stated that Tinubu's consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emotion by all budding politicians, adding that Tinubu's message of Renewed Hope reverberates with all and sundry.

He further noted:

"His consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians. We observe at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks and crannies of the country.

"His message of Renewed Hope reverberated with all and sundry and we safely conclude that we have in Asiwaju a candidate who is ready to confront headlong the various problems bedevilling our nation. A vote for Asiwaju will indeed be a vote for a prepared presidency."

Ooni of Ife, other Yoruba Obas from 6 southwest states Reveal their anointed candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Conference of Yoruba Obas unanimously endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the Saturday, February 25 election.

It was reported that the traditional rulers of the Yoruba people from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states disclosed this in a communique issued after a meeting held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, in Oyo state.

It was learned that traditional rulers from other Yoruba-speaking states, Kwara and Kogi, also endorsed the former governor of Lagos state.

