Nigerians are preparing to elect their preferred president, senator and House of Representatives member in their respective areas on Saturday, February 25

As always, there are fears that desperate politicians in the country might hijack the elections

While the authorities have assured citizens of their safety, all voters must take precautions when exercising their franchise

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Through the forthcoming 2023 elections, Nigerians can choose their leaders and representatives, who will then make policy decisions on their behalf.

While some are excited about voting for their preferred leaders, others are sceptical about their safety and whether their votes will count.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu has also assured that the elections will be free and fair.

Source: Original

However, assurances have been given by the Buhari-led administration that all voters will be safe and the votes will count.

Voters should, among other things:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Verify the authenticity of your polling station:

Before heading to your polling station, double-check that it is the correct one to cast your vote. You can confirm this information by checking on a dedicated portal on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website before election day.

2. Go with your Permanent Voters Card:

All polling stations require a valid Permanent Voters Card to verify your identity, so make sure to go with yours if you are eligible to vote.

3. Don’t share your personal information with anyone:

Be careful not to share your personal information, such as your voter registration number, with anyone outside the polling station.

4. Keep your ballot private:

Once you receive your ballot, enter the cubicle provided by INEC and keep it confidential. Also, avoid discussing your vote with anyone in the polling station.

5. Report any suspicious activity at the polling station:

If you notice anything unusual or suspicious, such as people attempting to interfere with the voting process or distributing false information, immediately report it to the appropriate authorities. Citizens can reach INEC on their hotline: 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632)

6. Be patient:

Polling stations may become crowded on election day, so be patient and respectful of other voters and also adhere to the information given by electoral officers.

INEC commences distribution of sensitive materials ahead of elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that INEC has started the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices.

The electoral commission has started distributing the materials to various locations in the country ahead of the polls.

The materials are expected to be transported under the watchful eye of security personnel attached to each batch of INEC staff.

Over 146,000 observers will monitor 2023 elections, says INEC

Meanwhile, INEC has announced that 146,913 domestic and international observers will be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday, February 21, while addressing the observers in Abuja, saying the figure is the largest in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

He, however, urged the observers to stick to their mandates and not break the laws regarding election observation.

Source: Legit.ng