The purported adoption of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has torn the SDP apart ahead of the 2023 general elections

A communiqué signed by the SDP national chairman, Chief Supo Shonibare, had said the party is backing Obi to win

However, the national secretary of the SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye, has faulted the alleged endorsement of Obi, saying the party's candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo is still in the race

FCT, Abuja - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has reportedly adopted the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the party made this known in a communiqué signed by the party’s national chairman, Chief Supo Shonibare, at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held in Abuja, on Wednesday, February 22.

The communique read in part:

“Giving consideration to both internal and external factors, and our earlier decision to support an opposition party candidate in the Presidential elections, the SDP reaffirms its support for Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti in their bid for the Presidency and Vice Presidency respectively."

The SDP leadership enjoined all its members to vote for the LP presidential candidate on Saturday, February 25.

It further suspended some of its chieftains in Oyo state who "issued a statement declaring support for a candidate other than the Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi."

SDP did not endorse Peter Obi - National Secretary

Meanwhile, the national secretary of the SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye, has faulted the alleged endorsement of Obi.

He insisted that Prince Adewole Adebayo remains the SDP presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

Agunloye said the party was not in alliance with any political party in the forthcoming presidential election and directed all members and supporters to vote for Prince Adebayo, Nigerian Tribune stated in a separate report.

Nigerian pastor Paul Enenche endorses Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

In another report, Dr Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has endorsed Obi.

Enenche in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday evening, February 20, shared a photo of him with Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo, describing the LP flagbearer as the way to go.

"Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go," the pastor said,

