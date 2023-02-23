The major contenders for the 2023 presidential election were present at the signing of the Peace Accord for presidential candidates on Wednesday, February 22

In a new twist, an official has revealed some of the candidates and political parties violated the Peace Accord they signed

Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, who made this revelation, lament bitterly over the non-compliance of major political parties

The major presidential candidates and parties participating in the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Nigeria have violated the Peace Agreement they signed, an official disclosed.

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, made this disclosure on Wednesday, February 22, at the signing of another Peace Accord by presidential candidates in Abuja.

Presidential candidates, political parties sign Peace Accord on Wednesday, February 22, ahead of the Saturday's election. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Abubakar, a former military head of state, expressed concern about the lack of compliance by major political parties to the National Peace Accord signed in September 2022, a report by Premium Times confirmed.

Abubakar, revealed that 44% of the violations were committed by political party spokespersons, 26% by party members, 19% by the presidential candidates themselves, 11% by hardcore supporters, and 4% by the chairmen of the parties.

