A member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Osun state, Ebenezer Alaro has been shot dead during a ward-to-ward campaign in Ilesa East Local Government Council Area by suspected political thugs, according to The Nation.

The newspaper reported that Alaro who was a driver of the campaign was killed at Ward Nine, Irojo in Ilesa.

A statement by APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged the thugs who killed the driver were sponsored by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for Ijesa-South, House of Representatives, Sanya Omirin.

He added that the thugs were dressed in police uniform led by one Bongo.

Lawal described the killing as callous, saying, “it was a pity that the PDP leadership in the state reason that violence could secure victory for their party in the forthcoming general elections.

But acting PDP chairman in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, alleged that APC thugs attacked the residence of Omirin with his aged father almost killed.

He alleged the residence of the ex-chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi was also attacked.

He said the attacks by the APC were to intimidate members and supporters of the PDP from active participation in the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng