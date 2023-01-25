Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged the plot by Atiku's camp to punish him if the PDP presidential candidate wins

The Rivers state governor, however, said the plot would fail because Atiku will be defeated in the forthcoming poll

Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said this at the PDP's campaign rally on Wednesday, January 25, in Mogho Town

Mogho Town, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has said the alleged plot within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to punish him would make the party lose the 2023 presidential election.

Wike who spoke at the Rivers PDP campaign rally on Wednesday, January 25, in Mogho Town, Gokana local government area said the party was plotting to punish him for insisting on equity and fairness, Vanguard reported.

The Rivers state governor said his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practised within the party has become a political crime for which the camp of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, allegedly gears to "deal with him" when they win.

You can't win, Wike lashes at Atiku

Speaking further, Wike who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said the Atiku camp will not have the opportunity to punish him as they allegedly threatened because they would not win.

“Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win.

“You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you? All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it," Wike said.

Wike releases list of candidates he is campaigning for

In another report, Governor Wike insisted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaigns in Rivers state do not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku.

The Rivers state governor said he would not campaign for Atiku because there was no understanding to warrant such support.

He said this on Tuesday, January 24, in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign inauguration organised by the Rivers state PDP Campaign Council.

