A coalition of civil society organisations have again, renewed their call for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu state, Peter Mbah to withdraw from the forthcoming election over alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The coalition while speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, February 22, said that weeks after exposing the forgery of the NYSC certificate, the PDP candidate is yet to present his original certificate to prove otherwise.

The court has ordered the police to investigate the forgery allegation against Mbah. Photo: Vanguard

Cynthia Mbakwe, the coalition's spokesperson said that it is unfortunate that Mbah only decided to rush to court to prevent INEC from disqualifying from race.

She also accused Mbah of resorting to open abuse and name-callings against the group following its last press conference exposing the forgery instead of presenting a copy of the original discharge certificate to disprove the group's allegation against him.

The groups expressed shock that Mbah had on February 10, approached the Enugu State High Court and filed an originating summon in his personal name as the first Plaintiff and that of the Peoples Democratic Party as the second plaintiff against the INEC as the sole defendant.

She said:

"You all will recall that on the 6th of February, 2023 we broke the news to a shocked nation that the PDP Governorship candidate, Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission a certificate purported to have been issued by the National Youth Service Corps but which we presented a letter from the NYSC that they did not issue that certificate.

"Recall also that in that same briefing and revelation, we had called on Mr. Peter Mbah to explain to Ndi Enugu how he came about that certificate, apologize to Ndi Enugu and honourably withdraw from the race having been found out."

Police to begin investigation on the allegation

Further speaking, Mbakwe said that a direct criminal complaint had already been filed and that the court has directed the police to investigate the allegations against the PDP governorship candidate.

She added:

"The Registrar of the Court has also written a letter communicating the same to the Police authorities and Mr. Peter is hereby informed to respond to the invitation of the Police and stop running away."

Appeal Court sacks PDP governorship candidate in Southern state

Micheal Enyong is no longer the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja in a ruling on Tuesday evening, February 21, sacked Enyong who is a serving federal lawmaker.

After sacking Enyong, the appellate court restored Umo Eno as the PDP's authentic guber candidate in the south-south state.

PDP expels Micheal Enyong

In another unfolding development, the PDP in Akwa Ibom state has reportedly expelled Enyong.

Legit.ng notes that the report of the expulsion comes amid the appeal court judgement which asked the lawmaker as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Enyong was reported to have been sacked over allegations of forgery.

