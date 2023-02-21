The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has expelled Michael Enyong, the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, over allegations of forgery.

Enyong’s expulsion is contained in a letter dated 30 January and signed by Anthony Ekong, the PDP chapter chairman, and 14 other executive members of the party in Uyo Local Government Area, according to Premium Times.

Mr Enyong, a serving federal lawmaker, hails from Uyo.

The letter is addressed to the state chairman of the party.

Mr Enyong, 54, is currently doing a second term as a member representing Uyo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the name of Mr Enyong, as the new PDP governorship candidate in the state.

He replaced Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno, who won the party’s primary last year.

INEC cited a “court order” as the reason for the replacement which is marked “amendment no 4” on its website.

The PDP is at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, seeking for an intervention to restore Mr Eno as its candidate.

The PDP conducted its governorship primary in Akwa Ibom on 25 May last year at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, otherwise known as the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

Mr Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state, polled 993 votes to clinch the party ticket.

