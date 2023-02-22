Nigerians have been assured that the old naira notes will be reintroduced into the system at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomhole

According to Oshoomhole, the administration of President Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria's govenror will expire on Saturday, February 25

A former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the people of the state to hold onto their old naira notes until the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Speaking to some of his supporters at the Jattu market in Auchi Edo North, the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress condemned the new monetary policy of the Federal Government led by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Adams Oshiomhole has assured Nigerians that the old notes will become legal tender after the election on Saturday, February 25. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Oshiomhole, in a trending video seen by Legit.ng said Buhari has no option but to obey the Supreme Court's order on the implementation and deadline for swapping of old notes for new ones.

Speaking to the people in Pidgin English, Oshiomhole expressed worry that Buhari's administration did not implement such a policy on the eve of his 2023 re-election bid.

He said:

“All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you want change currency, you should not change ham during election.

"Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make ham spoil another pesin time, e no good. At this point, nah only good we go dey fear.

“He has to obey the Supreme Court. Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president.

"That is the Nigerian law. Under Nigerian Democracy, the Supreme Court once it pronounced, the president must obey. Because every where I go, I disassociate myself. Because the truth is, the money in your hand, no be you print ham. The colour wey e wear. No be you choose ham."

Noting that the old notes are still legal tender across the country, the former governor urged the market people and business owners not to throw away their money as this administration will expire after the presidential election on Saturday, February 25.

His words:

“Nah them choose ham. If the say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones. Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones.

"So if you have the old money, don’t throw it away. On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. Your Naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court. Don’t throw away your Naira, keep it.

“By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire."

Watch the video here:

