The swapping of the old naira notes for the new ones continues to cause friction between some Nigerian governors and the Federal Government

In a recent move, the governors filed a court contempt against the FG represented by President Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria

The governors alleged that the duo disobeyed the court's order on the extension of the deadline for the implementation of the new naira policy led by the CBN

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will on Wednesday, February 22, resume hearing on the old naira deadline suit between governors of various states across the country and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reports that Nigerians, business owners and trade unions are expecting a favourable judgement which will alleviate the sufferings experienced by citizens since the implementation of the new naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing on the suit filed against the FG by governors on the new naira policy.

Source: Twitter

Some governors led by their Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai had approached the apex court challenging the refusal of the Federal Government and the CBN to extend the February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes for the new ones.

The Supreme Court following their suit had issued an order restraining the FG from implementing the deadline, however, this was disobeyed by President Buhari and the CBN.

States involved in the suit against FG, CBN

Some of the state governors involved suit including Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna state governments against the Attorney-General of the Federation on February 3.

Other states including Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Kano, Sokoto, Ogun and Cross River have also joined the suit as co-plaintiffs.

The other states joined as a party to the suits after the president in an early morning broadcast on February 16, announced that the deadline stands while the old N200 was re-introduced into the system.

Following this, many Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest the difficulty faced in accessing the new notes or even the old N200 from their banks or Automated Teller Machines with crisis erupting in Ogun, Lagos, Delta and several other states.

Banks have also not been left out as the protesters have focused on destroying and setting ablaze property belonging to financial institutions and security agencies like the police.

With the case coming up at the Supreme Court today, the governors have already filed a contempt of court against the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and the FG.

