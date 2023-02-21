Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to exercise sportsmanship as they go out to vote in the forthcoming election

Jonathan then called on politicians to desist from hate statement and violence to allow the country's democracy to grow

The former president then urged the youths not to allow politicians to use them for political gains because it is the decision week for their future

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has made a fresh stance ahead of Saturday, February 25, presidential and national of assembly election.

The former president sued for peace as he called on Nigerian patriots to be peaceful and display true sportsmanship during the exercise, The Tribune reported.

Former President Jonathan sues for peace ahead of poll Photo Credit: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Source: UGC

Jonathan speaks on 2023 election

Jonathan made this known in a statement released by his office on Tuesday, February 21, where he urged politicians to shun hatred and violence and be circumspect in their actions and manners ahead of the poll for the survival of Nigeria's democracy.

The internationally known peace maker said the 2023 election means so much to Nigerians, saying that the electioneering is a moment of truth and court.

Calling on the youths, Jonathan said:

“The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.”

According to him, the fact that Nigeria is a democratic country means that the country's fate is in the hand of its people, adding that democracy has given Nigerians the power.

