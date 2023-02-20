The APC is now short of its prominent campaigners ahead of the 2023 general elections following the defection of Nick Ovuakporie

Ovuakporie, until his recent defection to the PDP, was the scribe of the APC in Delta state as well as a member of its campaign council

It was gathered that Ovuakporie who was handed the PDP membership card on Sunday, February 19, has pledged to support the party at all levels

Delta - The secretary and co-secretary of the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Nick Ovuakporie, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ovuakporie, known to be a foundation member of APC, on Sunday, February 19, formally joined forces with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to win the presidential and governorship elections in the state.

The PDP campaign train was joined on Sunday, February 19, by an APC bigwig in Delta

New Telegraph reports that the defector received his PDP membership card from the chairman of PDP at Oyede Ward 12, Joel Orute, in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the former APC scribe had dumped APC for PDP during the Atiku-Okowa presidential rally in Asaba with his teeming supporters.

He pledged unalloyed support for the success of the PDP at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

