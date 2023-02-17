The claim that President Muhammadu Buhari's naira redesign policy is a plot to disrupt the forthcoming general election and introduce an interim government has been dismissed.

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Buhari, dismissed the allegation in a statement on his Twitter page on Friday, February 17.

Shehu stated that the president will not work against the democratic system he has built in Nigeria and beyond the country.

The statement reads in part:

"Let us clearly, specifically and emphatically state that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or, even worse, the truncation of democracy."

Shehu further added that those who are peddling the talk of interim government are only out to incite the people against the federal government because there is no iota of truth in the claim.

He claimed that those who have made the claim are afraid they may lose their election in the forthcoming poll.

The statement maintained that everybody is aware of the pressure that the currency swap policy of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the pressure did not leave out the ruling All Progressives Congress and members of Buhari's cabinet but insisted that the way forward is not to create panic.

