Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, has likened Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and some All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors' stance on federal government's naira redesign as treasonable.

According to Daily Independent, the vice presidential hopeful made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, February 17.

The medical doctor believes that governors who kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari's directives on the old notes must face serious consequences.

He maintained that the action of the governors is treasonable as they ask their citizens to continued transaction with the old notes citing that the move was against 1999 constitution.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate added that the Nigeria's constitution allowed the president to direct for a change in the local currency, adding that the policy was to correct certain economic challenges.

Baba-Ahmed also faulted the position of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for “advising Buhari to make a national broadcast on a matter still in court”.

He went further to describe the broadcast of President Muhammadu on Thursday morning, January 16 as “a classical failure in leadership.”

Source: Legit.ng