Phrank Shaibu has asked Femi Fani-Kayode, director of special projects and new media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, to apologise to Atiku

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Fani-Kayode had said he learnt that Atiku had a secret meeting with some army generals

Fani-Kayode stated at a press conference that he regretted making the comments but Shaibu said his “regret” was not enough

Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of special projects and new media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has been asked to tender a public apology to former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Fani-Kayode in series of tweets claimed that Atiku had met with some army generals in a bid to perpetrate a coup, Daily Trust reports.

PDP asks Fani-Kayode to apologise to Atiku, Military. Phot credit: Atiku Abubakar/ Fani Kayode

After his release, Fani-Kayode stated at a press conference that he regretted making the comments and he would guard his statements in the future.

Your regret is not enough - Shaibu to Fani-Kayode

However, in his reaction, Phrank Shaibu say Fani-Kayode’s “regret” was not enough without a public apology issued to Atiku and the military.

Shaibu who is the special assistant, public communication to Atiku, insisted that though Fani-Kayode’s regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient.

He said:

"Who exactly is he apologising to? He needs to be specific. He needs to apologise to Waziri Atiku Abubakar for trying to impugn his character. He also needs to apologise to the military for denigrating that revered institution."

Publish your apology in three newspapers - Shaibu tells Fani-Kayode

According to Shaibu, Fani-Kayode's public apology to Atiku should be published in three newspapers which include The Nation and their online editions for seven days consecutively beginning from Wednesday, February, 15, Leadership Newspaper added.

He added that Fani-Kayode has a penchant for making specious allegations but has been treated like a sacred cow for too long, which has emboldened him over the years.

Source: Legit.ng