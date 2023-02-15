2023 general elections materials have dispatched to offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria nationwide

The INEC as usual decided to make use of the CBN offices despite the partisanship level of CBN governor Godwin Emefiele who wanted to contest the presidency

With this development, Emefiele who is currently insisting on new naira policy is now one of the most powerful persons in Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections are in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, to our correspondent on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that individuals and groups in 2022 raised serious concerns about the sanctity of elections materials kept with the CBN, after news about the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, indicating interest to contest for the country’s presidential seat trended.

As a result, the Chairman, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, on June 4, 2022, said sensitive electoral materials would in the meantime no longer be routed through the CBN.

The INEC chairman noted that the electoral body had never had an issue with the CBN since the partnership started, but due to “current circumstances”, an alternative would be found.

However, Okoye stated that the commission has printed and delivered most of the sensitive materials, such as results and ballot papers, and kept them with the CBN for movement to the commission’s local government offices across the country.

He also noted that INEC had almost concluded the delivery of the non-sensitive materials across the country.

“The commission has printed and delivered the bulk of the sensitive materials meant for the conduct of national elections, in terms of result sheets and ballot papers. These materials have been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria, awaiting movement to the various local government offices of the commission. The commission has almost concluded the delivery of the non-sensitive materials and they are presently being batched in accordance with the Registration Areas. The training of various categories of ad hoc staff has commenced and the commission is satisfied with the progress made so far.”

