The appeal filed at the Supreme Court against the decisions of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court which confirmed Uba Sani as the governorship candidate of the APC in Kaduna state has been dismissed by the apex court.

Legit.ng reports that this is coming barely a day after Kaduna High Court equally dismissed the suit, calling for Uba's disqualification from being the standard bearer of the APC in the forthcoming elections.

It was gathered that the latest verdict was confirmed by counsel to the APC and former Kaduna state NBA chairman, Sule Shuaibu.

It will be recalled that the NNPP had filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, challenging INEC over acceptance and uploading the names of all APC Candidates in Kaduna State for allegedly violating provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Federal High Court and indeed the Court of Appeal, kaduna Division both dismissed the suit and appeal.

With the judgment of the Supreme Court this morning, no political Party has the locus to sue another Political Party in pre-election cases.

The APC governorship flagbearer has so far won all suits challenging his eligibility to fly the governorship flag of the party this year.

